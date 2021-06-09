Kangana Ranaut Reveals Why She Did Not Pay Her Taxes Last Year

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to make a surprising revelation. The actress stated that she could not pay her taxes last year. She penned a long note on her Instagram story wherein she also mentioned the reason behind the same.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress revealed that she comes under the highest tax slab and pays 45 per cent of her income as tax. Kangana added that despite being the highest tax-paying actress, she could not afford to pay her taxes last year due to the lack of work on the professional forefront. The actress also said that this is the first time that she could not pay her taxes last year.

Kangana also revealed that since she is late in paying her last year's tax, the government is now charging her interest. However, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress said that she welcomes this move of the government. The actress added that time is tough currently for every individual but together everyone can emerge stronger than time.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a hard-hitting video wherein she had revealed her post COVID-19 recovery ordeal. Kangana could be seen saying in the video that she is here to talk about her post-COVID-19 recovery phase. The actress then goes on to talk about how one is not fully recovered even after testing negative for the virus. The Woh Lamhe actress said that she thought she could resume her old schedule once she tests negative for COVID-19. However, she found herself feeling weak and relapsing whenever she tried to bounce back to her old schedule.

Kangana Ranaut added stating that she went through her relapse some 4 to 5 times after testing negative for COVID-19. The Panga actress went on to say that June 5 marked the 14th day of her testing negative for the virus. She then asked all her fans to take care of themselves and to take adequate rest if they have battled COVID-19. Take a look at her video.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the movie Thalaivi. The release of the movie was postponed due to the onset of the COVID-19 second wave. She will also be seen in films like Dhaakad and Tejas.