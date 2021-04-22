Kangana Ranaut Shares Hard-Hitting Post On World Earth Day, Shares Pictures Amidst Nature

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post on the occasion of World Earth Day. The actor spoke about the privileges one derives from Mother Earth. Not only this, but the actor also shared some beautiful pictures of herself amidst nature to mark the occasion.

Talking about the same, Kangana wrote that one tends to borrow everything they eat, wear or build from Earth. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor also stated how the Earth lets everyone borrow things from her like the computer, phone and makeup. However, she added that one needs to introspect on what they have given the Earth in return. Lastly the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor stressed that the Earth loves the plant and animal kingdom but dislikes chemical fertilizers and plastics.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Lockdown Life, Makes A 'New But Slightly Annoying' Friend

Apart from that, Kangana also shared some unseen pictures of her spent amidst the lap of nature. In one of the pictures, the Revolver Rani actor can be seen planting trees wearing a lovely pink saree. While in the other picture, she can be seen in a joyful mood while lying on the snow. The picture has been presumably clicked on her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Lastly, the actor can be seen looking pretty as she poses for a close-up frame from between the yellow flowers. Her curly hair and red lipstick make her look like a visual delight. Take a look at the post shared by the Panga actor.

Whether we eat, wear or build,every thing we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/S2vgvqYjgr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana had also shared a glimpse of her peaceful lockdown life wherein she can be seen swinging on the balcony of her house while enjoying the singing of a cuckoo bird. The actor mentioned how she is rejoicing the experience of staying at home. Kangana has been known to express her love for the environment and nature many times.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut To Kartik Aaryan Post His Exit From Karan Johar's Dostana 2: We Are With You

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the movie Thalaivi. The actor will play former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the same. However, the release date of the movie has now been postponed due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases.