Kangana Ranaut's Bodyguard Kumar Hegde Booked By Mumbai Police In A Rape Case

The Mumbai Police has registered a rape case against a man named Kumar Hedge at DN Police Police Station in Mumbai. According to certain sections of media, the accused is Kangana Ranaut's personal bodyguard. However, as per a report in Etimes, the police hasn't ascertain his identity.

A makeup artist has accused Hegde of rape and unnatural sex on the pretext of marriage. Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of DN Nagar Police Station told IANS, "A case has been registered against a man named Kumar Hegde under sections 376 and 377 IPC. Prima facie, they had a live-in relationship and a break-up."

For the unversed, IPC Section 376 pertains to rape while Section 377 pertains to unnatural sex.

According to a report in the website peepingmoon.com, the victim alleged in her statement that she came in contact with Hegde in 2013 and the latter proposed to her. After she accepted his proposal, the accused started forcibly establishing a physical relationship with her on multiple occasions. She also alleged that Hegde also borrowed Rs 50,000 and left for his hometown saying that his mother is unwell. Since then, his phone has been unreachable.

DCP Chaitanya, spokesperson for the Mumbai police confirmed to ETimes that an FIR has been registered against Hegde and told ETimes, "Yes an FIR has been registered at DN Nagar police station. The police is investigating the case."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut hasn't yet reacted to these reports.