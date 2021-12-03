Kangana Ranaut's Car Gets Stopped By Protestors Seeking Her Apology In Punjab, Actress Goes On To Greet Them

Actress Kangana Ranaut's car was stopped by protestors in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib area who demanded an apology from her for her controversial statements on the farmer's protests. Kangana had allegedly called the protestors from the Sikh community 'terrorists', 'Khalistanis' and 'anti-social' that had created quite an uproar. The actress shared a video on her Instagram story on Friday (December 3) sharing a glimpse of the protests outside her car.

One could see protestors waving their flags and shouting slogans being crowded up outside Kangana Ranaut's car. The Tanu Weds Manu actress in Hindi could be seen saying that she has been surrounded by a mob outside her car wherein they are threatening to abuse and kill her. Kangana furthermore calls this treatment mob lynching and questions the scenario if she did not have her security with her. She further calls the situation to be unbelievable as she is not a politician. Take a look at one of the glimpses from the actress' Instagram story.

However, Kangana Ranaut soon goes on to resolve the situation. She could be further seen talking to some women protestors from her car window to lighten up the situation. According to a news report in NDTV, Kangana Ranaut told the protestors that her statements were instead directed to the protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress then goes on to wave to the crowd and greet some of the protestors from her car window. She lastly shared a video wherein she said that she is safe and sound as well as managed to come out of the tumultuous situation amicably. She also shared a post as a conclusion wherein she stated that she will not apologise for showcasing her genuine love and concern for the people of Punjab. The actress also added that she was always in favour of the farmers and hence she spoke in favour of the farmer's bill. Take a look at the picture and video shared by her fan club of her greeting the protestors.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the movie Dhaakad. She will also be seen playing a Sikh soldier in the movie Tejas. Apart from this, she will be seen in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation.