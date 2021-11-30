Kangana Ranaut's Latest Post May Hint Towards The Actress Hitting A Rough Patch In Her Relationship

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a cryptic and rather emotional post. The post was a line from the song 'Tere Liye' from the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zaara. The post shared by the actress may also hint that she may have hit a rough patch in her relationship.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared a pencil sketch of a couple hugging each other. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress captioned the same stating, "Tere Liye Hum Hain Jiye... Kitne Sitam Hum Pe Sanam." Take a look at the post that was shared by Kangana on her Instagram story.

This cryptic post may leave fans wondering if Kangana Ranaut has undergone a heartbreak in her relationship. Talking about the same, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had revealed during her Times Now summit interview that she is currently in a relationship. However, the actress remained tight-lipped when it came to revealing the name of her partner and instead she hinted that everyone will come to know about the same soon.

Kangana Ranaut had further revealed in the interaction that she sees herself settling down and becoming a mother very soon. The Revolver Rani actress had said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc announcing his resignation on Monday (November 29, 2021). The microblogging site in a statement had said that while the move is effective immediately, Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022. Dorsey will be replaced by Parag Agarwal who is of Indian origin.

Parag Agarwal was earlier working as Twitter's CTO. Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet about this news and wrote, "Bye Chacha Jack'. For the unversed, the Raaz: The Mystery Continues actress had her Twitter account permanently suspended by the microblogging site for repeated violations of rules, specifically aligning to their "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policy."