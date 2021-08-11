Kangana Ranaut's Parents Visit Her Dhaakad Sets In Budapest, Actress Shares Happy Posts

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy shooting in Budapest for her upcoming action flick Dhaakad. While the actress has been sharing some lovely pictures on her social media handle from the destination, she recently got a sweet surprise after her parents also flew down to the location all the way from India. Kangana expressed her happiness for the same and also revealed what her mother bought her as a gift.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared a beautiful picture of her parents along with her nephew Prithvi. She captioned it stating, "Rarely they visit my sets. Nice to have you all here." Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress also revealed what her mother bought for her from India. Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to reveal some mangoes that her mother bought from their garden back in India. She captioned the same stating, "Mom quietly removed these two organic mangoes from her handbag she carried all the way from her garden in the village and gently placed in my hands and said Beta Kha Lena....nothing sweeter than Mother's love."

Talking about Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Agent Agni in the movie. By her first look that was revealed sometime back, the actress is expected to perform some high octane action sequences. The movie is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Kangana had earlier shared a picture of herself presumably in her Dhaakad get-up. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress had her back turned towards the camera. She penned a heartfelt note as she almost nears the end of shooting for the film. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film... She will rise in spite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad." Take a look at the post.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the movie Thalaivi wherein she will essay former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Apart from that, she will be seen as a Sikh soldier in Tejas. The actress announced her first production venture titled Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.