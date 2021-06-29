Kangana Ranaut's Passport Row: RPO Tell HC 'Will Expeditiously Speed Up Renewal Process Post Corrections'

Here's some relief for Kangana Ranaut. On Monday (June 28, 2021), the Regional Passport Office (RPO) assured the Bombay High Court (HC) that the process of the actress's passport will be expedited after she makes the necessary changes in the passport renewal application.

As per a report in ETimes, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh who appeared for the RPO, informed a bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, said that Kangana's application had factual inconsistencies.

The application stated that the Kangana had criminal cases pending against her, whereas an FIR has been registered against her and the criminal proceedings are yet to begin.

He told the HC that Kangana made the necessary corrections in her application, RPO would consider her plea and take an expeditious decision as per the procedure. The bench accepted Singh's statement.

As per PTI, the bench observed, "The learned ASG on instructions submits that application does not mention the correct facts, inasmuch as, it is stated in the said application that criminal cases are pending against the petitioner (Kangana Ranaut), when in fact only FIRs are registered against the petitioner."

"He (Singh) submits that in case the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner is ready to make a statement that no criminal case is pending against the petitioner and make appropriate corrections in the pending application before the Respondent Passport Authority, the said Authority is ready to consider the application for renewal of passport, in accordance with the Passport Act/rules/ procedure, expeditiously," it said in its order.

Kangana was scheduled to travel Budapest this month for the shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad for which she needed to get her passport renewed.

The actress moved the High Court when the passport authority was raisied objection to the renewal of her passport due to FIR registered against her by the Bandra Police for her tweets.