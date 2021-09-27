Kangana Ranaut Reveals Gaining And Losing Weight For Thalaivii Left Stretch Marks On Her Body

Kangana Ranaut has taken to her social media handle to reveal how her drastic physical transformation for Thalaivii has taken a toll on her body. The actress had played the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the political biographical drama. Kangana revealed that gaining 20 kgs for the movie and then again losing the same has left permanent stretch marks on her body.

Kangana Ranaut shared two collage pictures of her still as Jayalalithaa on one side where she has visibly gained weight and her slender frame on one side after her weight loss. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress captioned it stating, "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body. I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii." Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been garnering several praises for her performance in the film as the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The movie has been helmed by Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Madhoo and Raj Arjun in pivotal roles. In an earlier interview, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had spoken about whether she predicts a National Award for her role in the film.

Kangana Ranaut On Thalaivii: It Is Not Fair To Say I Will Win National Award For This Movie

According to a news report in Wion, Kangana Ranaut had revealed to a daily, "I got four National Awards. Two of them were under Congress rule and two in BJP's rule. So, there is no chance of criticism. It is not fair to say I will win the award for this movie. I have given my best but there can be even better performances from others as well."

Kangana Ranaut Had Doubts About Taking Up Thalaivii; 'I Thought I Was The Worst Casting For The Film'

Kangana Ranaut had gone on to say, "I do not know much about Jaya Amma before doing the film. It is very difficult to make a film about her because Tamil people know about everything in her life. So, there is no chance of cinematic liberties. I tried to get into her shoes to decide why she took a decision at a particular time."