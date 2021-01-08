Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Grilled At Bandra Police Station For Hours; Leaves For Bhopal

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who appeared at the Bandra police station along with her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with a sedition case filed against her and her sister, took to Twitter to tell her fans that she was grilled at the police station for hours. She further added that she has left the city to shoot for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Bhopal.

Kangana tweeted, "If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad."

If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/BqGrldzBvx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

A few hours ago, before appearing at the police station, Kangana also appealed to her fans to take a stand for her and tweeted, "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it's time you stand for me ...Jai Hind 🙏."

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, according to a leading daily, the Queen actress failed to appear before the officials at 12:00 pm, and was rather late by an hour. She arrived at the do at 01:05 pm and left the place around at 03:10 pm.

A source told NDTV, "Only two hours of questioning have been done. We need to record her statements regarding more than 100 tweets that she had put on Twitter."

For the unversed, a complaint was filed against the Ranaut sisters in October 2020, for allegedly creating hatred and communal tension through their posts on social media.

On a related note, ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020, Kangana has been constantly in the headlines owing to her outrageous statements and allegations against the film industry and celebrities. While many a times she was lionised by the netizens, other times, she was criticised for speaking her mind.

It is yet to be seen how Kangana comes out of this situation.

