Kangana Ranaut Says Tanu Weds Manu Changed The Trajectory Of Her Career When She Was Stuck With Neurotic Roles

Aanand L Rai's 2011 romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu clocked ten years today (February 25, 2021). Starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan as Tanu and Manu respective, the film was a commercial success, and is still remembered for the lead pair's crackling chemistry. After playing intense characters in films like Gangster, Fashion and Life In A... Metro, Tanu Weds Manu was a refreshing change for Kangana wherein she got a chance to showcase her lighter side.

On completion of a decade of Tanu Weds Manu today, Kangana took to her Twitter page to thank director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma for casting her in the franchise. She also shared how the film helped in changing her career path.

Kangana said that Tanu Weds Manu changed the trajectory of her career when she was stuck with edgy/neurotic roles. She further added that she worked on her comic timing with Queen and second part of Tanu Weds Manu as Datto, and ultimately became the only star to do comedy after legendary star Sridevi.

The actress tweeted, "I was stuck in edgy/neurotic roles, this film changed the trajectory of my career, was my entry in to mainstream that too with comedy, with Queen and Datto I strengthened my comic timing and became the only actress after legendary SriDevi ji to do comedy. #10yearsoftanuwedsmanu."

In another tweet, she expressed her gratitude to the director and the writer and recalled how 'struggling makers' came to her and she thought that she would 'make their careers.' Instead, she claimed that they made hers.

"Thanks to @aanandlrai and our writer Himanshu Sharma for this franchise, when they came to me as struggling makers I thought I can make their careers but instead they made my career, one can never tell which film will work and which won't,all destiny, glad my destiny has you," Kangana wrote in her tweet.

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects, the actress has an exciting line-up of movies which include AL Vijay's Thalaivi, Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad, Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and Sai Kabir's next in which she will be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi.

