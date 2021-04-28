Kangana Ranaut: I'm On Top Of My Game; To Hell With Those Who Said Actresses Have A Shelf Life Of 3-4 Years

Today (April 28, 2021), as the debut film of Kangana Ranaut Gangster completes fifteen years, the actress looks back at her unconventional journey in the film industry. In her latest conversation with a leading daily, Kangana said that when she was a newcomer, many people told her that actresses have a shelf life of three to four years. However, after sustaining for good fifteen years in the industry, Kangana is quite happy to prove them wrong.

When asked about what she feels about Gangster completing 15 years, she said, "Oh yes, it's 15 years now! To be honest, it feels great. When Gangster happened, I was in desperate need of work and it was seeming like forever."

Kangana further added that she had left her home and stayed in Delhi trying to figure out what she wanted to do in her life. Later, she was struggling in Mumbai doing ads, as she wasn't getting much success in modelling, but soon, Gangster happened and rest is history.

Recalling her initial days in Mumbai, the Rangoon actress said, "Even though it was quite quick, within a few months of being in Mumbai I got this break but yet everyday rejections and every day failing in auditions, it just felt so demotivating. But surprisingly when I got this ad, I got another one or two films and one of them was a South film which became quite a big hit. So suddenly it just happened that I was so wanted as a struggling newcomer."

Kangana further revealed how people demotivated her by saying that actresses have a shelf life of three to four years.

"I used to wonder why people say something like this? Are we some product off the shelf? It used to feel so odd, even as a teenager when people used to say something like this to me, especially some Lokhandwala managers I used to have at that time. Everybody used to talk about shelf life and look, it's been 15 years. It feels good and I am on top of my game and I feel that I have a long way to go. So to hell with all those who said that actresses have a shelf life of 3-4 years," averred Kangana.