Kangana Ranaut Says Yoga Helped Her Mother Avoid Open Heart Surgery: Today She Has No Meditation, No Illness

Kangana Ranaut shared a special anecdote on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday (June 21). The actress revealed that Yoga had helped her mother cure several heart problems.

Kangana Ranaut Recalls How Her Sister Rangoli Chandel Overcame Trauma Of Acid Attack With Yoga

The actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday (June 20) and revealed that her mother was recommended open-heart surgery due to blockage. Sharing pictures of her parents practising Yoga she added that Yoga is the one thing that helped her bring the heart condition in control.

She wrote, "Tomorrow is International Yoga Day. I am gonna share my Yoga stories, every one knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time, few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes , thyroid and high level of cholesterol(600) doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage."

Kangana further added that after being persistent with her mother, she opened up to practising Yoga and now has no illness. "I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can't let them open your heart, she trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family," Kangana added.

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Feeling Anxious Amidst Her Ongoing Passport Renewal Fiasco

Talking about how Yoga changed her father's life Kangana added in the post, "with excessive walking Papa had damaged his knees that time I got an opportunity and converted him to an ardent practitioner of Yoga, he even jogs now, today I can say with proud that biggest gift that I gave to my family is Yoga."

Ranaut concluded her post by saying that every morning she asks her parents one question - if they practised Yoga. On the work front, Kangana is waiting for the release of Thalaivi. The film's release was postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave.