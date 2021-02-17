Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Picture From Dhaakad Sets; Says She Was Born To Fight

Kangana Ranaut has been rigorously shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh. The actor has been pulling off some high octane action sequences in back to back night shifts. However, Kangana has also been sharing the glimpses of the same on her social media handle. Recently, the actor gave a glimpse of her intense BTS picture from the sets of the film which she shared along with a hard-hitting caption.

Talking about the picture, Kangana Ranaut can be seen striking a pose for a selfie wherein one can see her blood-stained and scarred face, presumably after shooting an action sequence. Sharing the picture, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote how she finds solace on the battlefield and has fallen in love with the sound of the clash of swords. Kangana further wrote how she was born to fight and hence, the battlefield is the only place for her where she truly belongs.

Kangana Ranaut's caption read as, "You may think it's strange to find solace in conflict, you may think it's not possible to fall in love with the sound of the clash of swords, for you BATTLEFIELD might just be an ugly reality but for the one who is born to FIGHT there is no other place in this world where she belongs." Kangana had earlier also shared a BTS picture sporting her fiery look from the film along with her director. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

The actor recently also shared her experience on her social media handle while being on a shopping spree in the city of Betul, Madhya Pradesh. Kangana Ranaut had stated how she brought some beautiful earthenware while shopping after wrapping up the shoot of Dhaakad. Talking about the film, Kangana will be seen in a badass agent avatar. By the looks of it, she will be presumably seen pulling off some punches and kicks as Agent Agni in the film. The movie will also be starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles wherein Arjun will be playing the main antagonist in the same. The movie will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai and will be produced by Sohail Maklai.

