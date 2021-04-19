    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Lockdown Life, Makes A ‘New But Slightly Annoying’ Friend

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut is currently at her home owing to the strictly imposed lockdown due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases. However, the actor did not fail to showcase the rather delightful side of being at her place on her social media handle. Kangana shared a video wherein she introduced her fans to her 'new but slightly annoying' friend that was a pleasing sight to witness.

      Kangana-Ranaut

      Talking about the same, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor shared a video wherein she can be seen sitting on a swing on her beautiful balcony. While the actor swings to her heart's content, she can be seen enjoying the singing of a koyal (Cuckoo). One can also see the lovely balcony of the actor that is laden with some flower pots and lush greenery.

      Also Read: Kangana Ranaut To Kartik Aaryan Post His Exit From Karan Johar's Dostana 2: We Are With You

      Kangana captioned the same stating the little koyal is telling her many things that she has failed to hear for such a long time. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor further added that she always thought that she is living alone when instead she had many loved ones at her side which she did not realize owing to her hectic schedule. Lastly, she said that it is lovely to be at home. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

      Apart from that, Kangana also shared a heartfelt post about her parents who celebrate their wedding anniversary today. The Panga actor shared a throwback black and white picture from her parent's wedding. She also mentioned how at first her parents had told her that they got married in an arranged manner but later her grandmother revealed that her parents had a raging affair. The actor penned the heartwarming story of how her parents fought against all odds to tie the knot with each other. Take a look at the same.

      Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the movie Thalaivi. She will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the same and the trailer of the film had struck a positive chord with the masses. However, the release of the film has now been postponed due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases.

      Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Remembers Legendary Actor-Comic Charlie Chaplin On His Birth Anniversary

      Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 11:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 19, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X