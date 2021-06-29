Kangana Ranaut Is Elated As She Gets Her Passport, Shares A Picture With Her Dhaakad Director

It was earlier reported that the Regional Passport Office has assured the Bombay High Court that the process of actor Kangana Ranaut's passport will be expedited after she makes the necessary changes in the passport renewal application. Now, the actress has finally got her passport due to which she is inevitably at a happy place. Kangana took to her social media handle to share a post wherein she expressed her happiness for the same.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared a picture with her Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai presumably from the sets of the movie. Kangana can be seen all smiles for the camera while posing with Razneesh while sporting a white printed tee that she has paired with blue jeans. She captioned the same stating, "Got my passport... Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes ... Chief I will be with you all soon." Her caption hinted at the fact that she could not travel overseas for the shoot of Dhaakad all this while as her passport was not being renewed. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut took her fans down memory lane recently as she shared a compilation of all her public appearances and interviews right from when she began working in the film industry. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress stated that her sister Rangoli Chandel had sent her this video that brought a smile to her face. Take a look at the video.

Kangana Ranaut captioned the same stating, "My sister sent this to me a fan-made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry looks like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing not struggling to make a career that too without parents or proper understanding and guidance of film industry but it also gave me a lot of time if today I feel after starting from a scratch at 16 and struggling for more than a decade to achieve success I can still start from a scratch at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have time."