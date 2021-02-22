Kangana Ranaut Shares Serena William’s ‘I’m The Best In The World’ Quote, Calls Humility Overrated

Kangana Ranaut is one of those celebs who is unafraid to share her views and opinions, loud and clear on her social media handle. The actor recently had a 'Monday Motivation' to share with her fans as she went on to share a post on humility. Kangana shared American tennis player Serena William's quote wherein the latter spoke about being the 'Best In The World.'

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared Serena William's 2009 quote wherein the tennis player said, "We All Know Who The Real Number One Is. Quite Frankly, I'm The Best In The World." Sharing the same, Kangana wrote how humility is overrated because deep down we all know our real worth and that there is two types of successes in this world. She added that one of the successes is one that the system generates and uses to its own advantage and the other is which an individual cultivates against all odds and then changes the system. Her caption read as, "Humility is overrated, deep down we all know our real worth, there are two type of successes in this world, one that the system generates and uses it to its own advantage and the other which an individual cultivates against all odds and then changes the system #MondayMotivation." Take a look at her tweet.

Humility is overrated, deep down we all know our real worth, there are two type of successes in this world, one that the system generates and uses it to its own advantage and the other which an individual cultivates against all odds and then changes the system #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Y0v9yIK5tq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2021

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had gone on to share an old video of her appearance on Aamir Khan's chat show Satyameva Jayate, wherein she could be seen talking about the wrongful and derogatory portrayal of women in Indian cinema. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor could be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra in the video. Sharing the video, Kangana also went on to credit herself for teaching feminism in her early twenties.

The video was old from the 2014 chat show wherein Kangana Ranaut stated how cinema has a significant impact on the masses. The Queen actor says how William Shakespeare's dark characters and stories were presented with a positive light. The actor could be seen further adding that the Indian film industry instead goes wrong while portraying women on the big screen. She further explained how Indian cinema shows how a woman blushing and enjoying when a man calls her derogatory terms like 'Tandoori Chicken' or when he plays with her dupatta. Take a look at her tweet.