Kangana Ranaut Shares A Throwback Picture; Recalls Childhood Memories That Pierced Her Heart

Kangana Ranaut who is quite active on social media, stepped into her birthday month today by walking down the memory lane. The actress dug into her throwback archives and pulled out a picture from her childhood days.

She also opened up about the anecdotes shared by her family which pierced her heart. The actress said that extraordinary people who did legendary things are rejected by families.

The Manikarnika star tweeted, "My birthday month,growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn't mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won't be a big burden,they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time."

She continued in her next tweet, "There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world,extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful."

Kangana Ranaut will be turning 34 on March 23, 2021.

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Kangana had revealed how she was termed as an "unwanted child" while growing. The actress was quoted as saying, "When I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn't come to terms with that fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child."

Workwise, Kangana has some exciting projects lined up which include AL Vijay's Thalaivi, Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas, Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Sai Kabir's next in which she will be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi.

