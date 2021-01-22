    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kangana Ranaut Is In Awe Of Her Mother’s ‘Resourceful Invention’; Says ‘No Jugad Like Desi Jugad’

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut is one celeb who never fails to share some of the joyful moments with her family with her die-hard fans. Recently, Kangana took to her social media to give a glimpse of her mother's cooking. However, she could not stop raving about her mother's 'resourceful invention' while doing the same.

      Kangana-Ranaut-Mother-Dhaakad

      Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of her mother cooking on 'angithi'. For the unversed, 'angithi' is used to produce heat through burning coals during extremely cold temperature. The Panga actor's mother could be seen cooking parathas in the same. However, Kangana also had a delightful caption to the same. The actor said how her mother revealed that she is cooking outside under the sun as their kitchen is cold. Kangana further wrote how she could not stop laughing at this sight and stated, 'No Jugad Like Desi Jugad'. The Queen actor further praised her mother's 'resourceful invention'. Take a look at her post.

      On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the film, Dhaakad. The film will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai and will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

      Also Read: Dhaakad New Poster: Kangana Ranaut Slays It With Her Fierce Avatar; Film To Release On October 1, 2021

      Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Most Awful Thing About Being An Actor Besides 'Nepotism And Movie Mafia'

      Story first published: Friday, January 22, 2021, 13:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 22, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X