Kangana Ranaut Is In Awe Of Her Mother’s ‘Resourceful Invention’; Says ‘No Jugad Like Desi Jugad’

Kangana Ranaut is one celeb who never fails to share some of the joyful moments with her family with her die-hard fans. Recently, Kangana took to her social media to give a glimpse of her mother's cooking. However, she could not stop raving about her mother's 'resourceful invention' while doing the same.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of her mother cooking on 'angithi'. For the unversed, 'angithi' is used to produce heat through burning coals during extremely cold temperature. The Panga actor's mother could be seen cooking parathas in the same. However, Kangana also had a delightful caption to the same. The actor said how her mother revealed that she is cooking outside under the sun as their kitchen is cold. Kangana further wrote how she could not stop laughing at this sight and stated, 'No Jugad Like Desi Jugad'. The Queen actor further praised her mother's 'resourceful invention'. Take a look at her post.

Spoke to mother she said kitchen is too cold so cooking outside in the sun, on angithi, I got curious, when I saw this couldn’t stop laughing, no jugad like desi jugad... proud of my mother to come up with this resourceful invention 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q90U11xMtO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2021

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the film, Dhaakad. The film will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai and will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

