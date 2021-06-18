Kangana Ranaut Shares Birthday Wish For Her Thalaivi Director AL Vijay, Calls Him Her 'Most Favourite'

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a lovely birthday wish for her Thalaivi director AL Vijay. The actress shared a BTS picture with the filmmaker from the sets of their movie. She also penned a sweet message for him along with the same.

Talking about the same, Kangana shared a picture on her Instagram story wherein she can be seen immersed in a deep conversation with Vijay. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen sporting a printed light grey saree that she has paired up with a cream-coloured blouse and spectacles. She captioned the same stating, "Happy Birthday to my most favourite director to work with, Thalaiva Of Team Thalaivi." The actress added saying, "Best Wishes Sir, Can't-Wait To See The Film." Take a look at her post.

This is not the first time that the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress was all praise for AL Vijay. She had also broken down while praising the filmmaker at the trailer launch of the movie Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut had revealed at the event how the director is the first man that she has met who has really believed in her talent. She had added that Vijay had treated her equally as he would treat a male actor. Furthermore, the actress said that she learnt how to treat other actors and creative partnership from the director.

Apart from this, Kangana had also penned a heartwarming note for Vijay when she had wrapped up the first half dubbing for Thalaivi. The Panga actress had shared a post on her social media handle that read as, "Dear Vijay sir, as first-half dubbing of #Thalaivi, is over, the only second-half is left, this journey together is coming to an end, I never feel a sinking feeling that I feel as I think about it, I have identified this feeling as missing you factor I have a confession to make. The first thing I noticed about you was you say no to tea, coffee, wine, non-veg, parties impossible to get close to you, then slowly I realised you are never far, you are not only amazingly competent your eyes shine brighter when I excel as an artist, through so many ups and downs. I never saw a hint of anger, insecurity or despair in you, spoke to people who know you for decades and when they speak about you their eyes light up, you are not a human you are a devta, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and know that I miss you Love Yours Kangana."