Kangana Ranaut Shares Her First Reaction After Winning The National Award For Manikarnika & Panga

The 67th National Film Awards were announced today and Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress Award for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress has reacted by express her joy and excitement for winning the award on her Twitter account.

Kangana thanked the whole team of Manikarnika for standing by her side in her video message. She said, "I will be forever grateful to the whole Manikarnika team for supporting me in every manner possible and standing by my side. I want to share this National Award with each of you" The actress also thanked the Panga’s director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and others for giving her the opportunity.

She also stated that this couldn’t have been possible without the support of her fans and family. Kangana said, “Thank you very much for making these films so successful. Thank you so much, everyone, to my audience, fans who have been so supportive, and to my family, my sister, and my entire team. Take a look!

For the unversed, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was Kangana’s directorial debut as well. The Queen star has managed to bag her 4th National Award this year and her fans are already celebrating her big win. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel also took to her social media account to hail her sister as she was bestowed with the coveted honour for her performance in Panga and Manikarnika.

Meanwhile, Kangana is all set to launch the trailer of her film Thalaivi that is based on the life of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa.

ALSO READ: 67th National Film Awards Complete Winners List: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpyaee & Dhanush Bag Big Honours

ALSO READ: Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Glimpse Of Her Drastic Body Transformation For Jayalalithaa's Role