Kangana Ranaut Shares Old Video Of Her Praising Deepika, Alia, Kareena; Asks 'Why They Gang Up On Me?'

Kangana Ranaut has been known to throw shade at other Bollywood stars from time to time. However, she has now shared a video showing that she always used to praise female B-town celebs like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. The video shared by a fan features clips of her during different interviews.

Kangana quote tweeted the video and wrote, "There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but none of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard."

In a subsequent tweet she added, "I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenever I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास",

She also went on to share more tweets while replying to fans speaking in her support. When a fan pointed out that she always tried to maintain harmony but was heartbroken after Manikarnika's release, Kangana said, "Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास."- same tweet.

Currently, the actress has been promoting her upcoming release Thalaivi. The film based on late actress and politician Jayalalithaa is set to release on April 23, 2021. Kangana will also be seen in the action entertainer Dhaakad, Tejas in which she will be seen essaying the role of an Air Force pilot, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

