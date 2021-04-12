Kangana Ranaut Is Glad Her Nephew Prithvi Is Learning Harvesting, See Post

Kangana Ranaut is known to be a loving aunt and her nephew Prithvi is literally the apple of her eye. The actor time again shares her fond moments with her nephew on her social media handle whenever she is with her family. However, Kangana makes sure to also keep a tab on his activities whenever she is away from her family due to her professional commitments. The actor shared some pictures on her social media handle of Prithvi practising harvesting with his mother Rangoli Chandel and she had a hard-hitting message to share with the same.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor shared some beautiful pictures of Prithvi harvesting with Rangoli at the latter's in-laws' house. Sharing the same, Kangana stated that she is delighted to see her sister and nephew indulging in some harvesting. The actor also went back down the memory lane and revealed that she loved accompanying her mother to the fields when she was a kid.

Also Read: Netizens Support Kangana Ranaut As Thalaivi Gets Postponed

The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor mentioned that she is happy that her little nephew is following in her footsteps. The actor said that she is happy that Prithvi is learning that food does not come from the supermarkets but instead from the bosom of Mother Earth. Take a look at the lovely post shared by Kangana.

Delighted to receive pictures of Rangoli and Prithu from her sasural participating in harvesting, as a kid I loved accompanying my mother to fields, glad Prithavi getting to enjoy the same n learn that food does not grow in supermarkets it comes from the bosom of Mother Earth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QSIrus5W49 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana recently also shared her blissful visit to an ashram. The Queen actor shared some pictures of herself meditating and praying in the ashram. The actor looked pretty in traditional blue attire. Kangana also spoke about disconnecting from all things worldly in the post and captioned the same stating, "Most important is to disconnect from everything worldly and connect with our inner being the higher self Shiva himself even if it is for few days ....Om Namah Shivaya." Take a look at the post.

Some pictures from our aashram @ishafoundation

Most important is to disconnect from everything worldly and connect with our inner being the higher self Shiva himself even if it is for few days ....Om Namah Shivaya 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qQGzOZs3hY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the movie Thalaivi. The trailer of the movie received several praises from the masses as the actor stepped into the shoes of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. However, the makers of the movie recently announced that the release of the film has been postponed due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases