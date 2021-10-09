Kangana Ranaut Shares Rare Childhood Photo With Brother Aksht, Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Him

Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming projects, took to her Instagram account on Saturday (October 9) to wish her brother Aksht, on the occasion of his birthday. The actress also shared some rare childhood photos of the two together.

Kangana shared photos from little brother Akshat's childhood birthday. She revealed that in the pictures, they can be seen attending navgreh pooja which their mother does everyone year on their birthdays. Kangana can be seen looking at the camera, while Aksht sat beside her.

In the caption, she wrote, "Dear Aksht, From being a baby brother to my biggest strength you have come a long way I am fortunate to have you. The way you handle things in my life from all my legal battles to now Production house projects. I can say my little brother is my hero. Your quiet ambition and gentle demeanour is remarkable."

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Hrithik Roshan After His Support To Aryan Khan, Calls Him 'Mafia Pappu'

She concluded the post with advice for him saying, "Never loose your passion, precision and sense of immense responsibility that you display towards work. Sky is the limit .... Go for it .... Happy birthday to you. I love you very much."

Soon after Rangoli also shared a birthday post for Aksht. She wrote, "On your Birthday, I wish that the Almighty blesses you with good luck, happiness, love, good health and success in every walk of your life. You truly deserve it. Wishing you a very happy Birthday our lovely brother we are lucky to have you !!"

Kangana Ranaut On Thalaivii's Success On OTT Platform: I Am Much More Popular Now Than I Have Ever Been

Kangana is, Aksht Ranaut's doting elder sister. She reportedly spent 6 crores on her brother's wedding, wore 45 lakhs of jewellery and a dress worth 18 lakhs. Aksht tied the knot earlier this year and pictures from the destination wedding went viral.

On the work front, after Thalaivii's release, Kangana has several films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Dhaakad, Tejas, and The Incarnation: Sita.