Kangana Ranaut Shares Site Pics Of Upcoming Cafe & Restaurant In Manali

Kangana Ranaut is venturing into other businesses and is setting foot into the food and beverage industry. The actress on February 23, revealed that she's building her first restaurant in Manali. Calling it her dream, Kangana also shared pictures from the location of the future cafe.

The actress, on Tuesday, shared details about the new venture on Twitter. She revealed that the project will bring her closer to her fans. Kangana wrote, "Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks."

Kangana who is a mountain girl and enjoys spending time with her family, probably chose Manali for her first project to stay true to her roots. The photos shared with the tweet show her discussing the project with her team members on site.

In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white jacket with a black turtle neck, blue denim and ankle boots. The actress sported her natural curls and bare face while posing for the camera.

On the acting front, she recently wrapped up the Bhopal schedule of her forthcoming spy thriller film Dhaakad. Meanwhile, her Mumbai return caused some stir. She was spotted with a mask while entering her car outside the airport while surrounded by the paparazzi.

Dhaakad reportedly is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women. Apart from Kangana, it also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is slated to release on October 1. Kangana will also feature in films like Thalaivi, Tejas, and Manikarnika Returns.

