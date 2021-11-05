Kangana Ranaut Shares Throwback Video Of Her Ignoring Karan Johar At Award Ceremony

The tiff between actress Kangana Ranaut and director-producer Karan Johar is something that is well-known to all. Kangana had called KJo the 'flagbearer of nepotism' and a 'movie mafia' in one of the infamous episodes of Koffee With Karan. Ever since then, the two have taken constant digs at each other. Now Kangana has shared a throwback video of herself ignoring Karan at an award ceremony.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared the video from one of her fan clubs. The video is from a 2007 award ceremony when the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress had just started out in the industry. The video shows Karan announcing that award that has been decided by the public poll and also tells that he has been winning the same for the past three years.

Kangana Ranaut is then announced as the winner of the award and the actress receives the same and gives her thanking speech. The Kal Ho Na Ho director congratulates Kangana and also tries to grab her attention but the latter ignores him. Karan Johar can be seen telling in the video, "Thank you, Kangana and congratulations. I am here if that matters at all. Doesn't seem to. Alright, okay, well done, Kangana." Take a look at the video from the award show.

Sharing the same on her Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut first captioned it stating, "Haha Mera Attitude Pehle Se Hi Kharab Tha" (My attitude was bad from the very beginning). The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi then captioned it stating, "This is my first year in the industry, I was a teenager Lekin Attitude Aisa Hi Tha." (My attitude was like this only).

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Kangana Ranaut shared some beautiful pictures of herself doing a Puja ceremony. The Panga actress further announced that her debut production venture Tiku Weds Sheru will be going on floors from the next week. The movie will be marking the actress' first stint as a producer and will star her alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It will be helmed by Sai Kabir. Apart from this Kangana has interesting projects like Dhaakad, Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation on her kitty.