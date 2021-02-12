Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut Shoots For 14 Hours For An Action Sequence; Shares A Bruised Up Picture Of Herself

Kangana Ranaut had recently shared her look as Agent Agni from the film Dhaakad which had sent her fans into a frenzy. By the first glimpse of her look, it was clear that the actor will be pulling off some punches and kicks in the action film. Recently the actor shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film along with her director after shooting rigorously for 14 hours for the film.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself wherein she can be seen sporting an intense glare. The actor can be seen with bloodstains, bruises and black paint smeared across her face. Kangana can be seen donning a black attire paired up with a bullet-proof vest jacket. She can be seen posing with the director of the film, Razneesh Ghai in the picture.

In the caption, Kangana Ranaut stated how she has done 10-night shifts while shooting for a high octane non-stop action sequence. Kangana further added how it has been 14 hours of shooting for her for the same. The Tanu Weds Manu actor further calls the attitude of her director to be "Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga" in her tweet. On a concluding note, Kangana says "Bring It On" hinting that the actor is ready to push for herself, even more, to do full justice to her role. Take a look at her tweet.

10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours shift night rolled in to morning but our chief ⁦@RazyGhai⁩ be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dunga..

Well I am all yours ..... bring it on #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/8aswVi7Lce — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

Kangana Ranaut has been prepping hard for the film and has also undergone extensive physical training. She will be seen essaying the role of a badass agent in the film. The movie will also be starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Their looks from the same were also recently released by the makers. The movie will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai and will be bankrolled by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The film is slated to release on October 1, 2021. Apart from that, Kangana will also be seen in the much-awaited film Thalaivi. She had recently shared some stills of herself from the film on her social media handle.

Also Read: Malvi Malhotra On Not Getting Help From Kangana Ranaut: I Was Waiting For Her Help But Nothing Happened

Also Read: Dhaakad New Poster: Kangana Ranaut Slays It With Her Fierce Avatar; Film To Release On October 1, 2021