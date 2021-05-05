Kangana Ranaut's Sister Lashes Out At Anand Bhushan After Designer Pledges Never To Work With The Actress

After Twitter permanently suspended Kangana Ranaut's social media account for violating the rules with her controversial tweet related to West Bengal elections, fashion designer Anand Bhushan issued a statement on his Twitter handle in which he pledged that he would never work with the Manikarnika star. He said that his brand does not support hate speech and also added that he is removing all the previous collaboration pictures with Kangana from his company's social media handles.

Bhushan's statement didn't go down well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who thrashed him with a series of posts on her Instagram story. She called him a 'small time designer (who) is using India's top actress name to promote himself'. She also threatened to sue the designer for claiming to dissociate himself from the Queen actress.

Rangoli shared a note on her Instagram story that read, "This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana's name, we are not associated with him in anyway, we don't even know him. Many influential handles are tagging him and dragging Kangana's name with his brand. Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsement but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose or select those clothes, magazine editors pick those ensemble looks, this small time designer is using India's top actress name to promote himself. I have decided to sue him, he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself. See you in the court."

In another post, she shared a screenshot of Anand's tweet and wrote, "R u serious @anandbhushan? Even I want to sue you if you were using Kangana's pics illegally." "No body knows you @anandbhushan please sit down don't try to be famous at others cost," read another post on her Instagram story.

For the unversed, Anand had shared a statement that read, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech." Besides Anand Bhushan, fashion designer Rimzim Dadu also said that he will not collaborate with Kangana in any professional capacity.

Anand and Rimzim's decision was lauded by actress Swara Bhasker who tweeted, "Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys! ♥️."

Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G1Gd82bbmL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 4, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension was a trending topic on social media on Turesday (May 4, 2021). However, the actress is unfazed with the Twitter ban and said that she has other platforms including cinema to raise her voice.