Kangana Ranaut Spits Fire On Swara Bhasker Over Her 'Item Song' Jibe; Calls Her B-Grade Hyena

A few days ago, Swara Bhasker took a sharp jibe at Kangana Ranaut over her dance number in her 2013 film Rajjo, and left the netizens baffled. Swara's tweet didn't go down well with many netizens, because Kangana's dance number wasn't an item song per se. Since Kangana played the role of a bar dancer in the film, and the song was a part of the film's narrative.

Loved your dancing in this ‘item number’ in the film Rajjo.. you are a great performer and great dancer Kangana.. looking forward to your next! 💜💜💜 https://t.co/nebnYv3BH1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 22, 2021

For the unversed, the whole debate on 'item numbers' began on Twitter when Kangana posted a demeaning tweet against Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, etc., for performing item numbers.

Now, reacting to Swara's barb, Kangana slammed her Tanu Weds Manu co-star and tweeted, "Whenever I impose difficult questions on A listers all B listers come like sepoys, item numbers is essentially a song which isn't consequential to the plot of the film, uses derogatory language for woman, even when I played a nautch girl I made sure it's not derogatory for woman."

She further wrote, "These B grades won't understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling."

These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling. https://t.co/NYc54vhXMs — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 22, 2021

Clearly, Kangana wasn't impressed with Swara's tweet and was quick to lambast the latter for the wrong piece of information that she shared on Twitter just to mock her.

Meanwhile, it's not the first time when Kangana and Swara have indulged in an ugly Twitter fight. Earlier, while debating on nepotism after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Kangana had trashed Swara, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others.

