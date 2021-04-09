Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Kangana Ranaut's highly anticipated film Thalaivi has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The multilingual film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 23. However, the makers announced on Friday that the movie’s release has been deferred keeping in view the safety of the people. For the unversed, the spike in coronavirus cases has resulted in night curfew and lockdown in several parts of the country.

The team of Thalaivi released an official statement that read, "As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day," the official statement read.

"But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support," they added.

Thalaivi has been directed by AL Vijay and is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, late Jayalalithaa. The biographical drama will also be star Arvind Swamy, Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Madhoo in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Vishnu Varadhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. The much-awaited movie will release in languages namely Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

