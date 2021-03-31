Kangana Ranaut’s First Song From Thalaivi Titled Chali Chali To Be Released On Friday

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's film Thalaivi which was released on March 23 had sent all her die-hard fans into a frenzy. The actor looks hard-hitting as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. It seems now the anticipation surrounding the movie is all set to increase as the makers will release the first track from the movie this Friday.

The same was announced by Kangana who took to her social media to announce that the first song 'Chali Chali' from Thalaivi will be releasing on April 2, 2021. The teaser of the song will be unveiled tomorrow. The first look of the song shows Kangana as Jayalalithaa from her acting days wherein she can be seen clad in a pink saree while dancing on the backdrop of a waterfall.

The song was also shown in the trailer of the film. By the short glimpse, it promised to be a melodious chirpy number and highlighted Jayalalithaa's success as an actor. Kangana captioned the same stating, "Your voices have been heard and we have a verdict! We present to you #Thalaivi's first song Chali Chali, out on 2nd April. Teaser out tomorrow." Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile talking about the film, traces the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's journey from a successful actor to a fierce politician. The movie will also star actor Arvind Swamy as MGR. The biographical drama will also be starring Prakash Raj, Bhagyashree and Madhoo in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Vishnu Varadhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh and has been directed by AL Vijay. The movie is all slated to release on April 23, 2021, in languages namely Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in the film Tejas. The actor is currently shooting for the same in Rajasthan. Kangana will be playing the role of a Sikh soldier in the movie called Tejas Gill. She has also been sharing some BTS pictures from the same. The actor has also wrapped up the action film Dhaakad. The movie has been helmed by Razneesh Ghai.