Kangana Ranaut Starts Trending On Twitter After Her Comments On Israel Gets Mixed Reactions

After her Twitter account was suspended, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been actively using her Instagram handle to share her opinion and views. The actress recently revealed her thoughts on the ongoing turmoil happening due to the Israel-Gaza attacks. Kangana expressed her support for Israel that derived a mixed reaction from the netizens.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared on her Instagram handle stating, "To save your nation and its people from Radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation India stands with Israel. Those who think that terrorism should be replied with dharna and kadi ninda must learn from Israel. In the fight against radical Islamic, Terrorism India stands with Israel Let's eradicate the illness of terrorism from this world."

Soon the actress started trending on Twitter for her post. While some users supported Kangana's views, others criticized her for the same. One of the netizens also took extreme offence on the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress' post so that he went on to report her Instagram account. Take a look at some of the tweets.

About 600 rockets have been fired towards the Israel by the Hamas, you have no words to say about it but when Israel retaliates you cry. Israel has power to save its country and also it could destroy your akas.#KanganaRanaut #IndiaStandsWithIsrael #IndiaStandWithIsrael — कुँवर अभिनव सिंह 🇮🇳 (@kunwarabhinav45) May 13, 2021

You don't have to be Muslim to stand up for Palestinians you just have to be Human.

And she's not.

That's it that's the tweet#KanganaRanaut — Zargony (@Zargony2) May 13, 2021

More power to you #KanganaRanaut trending on Twitter even though your account is suspended. Brave heart who calls spade a spade — Vivek (@VivekGupta2001) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, took to her Instagram story to tell her fans that COVID-19 is just a wake-up call. She wrote, "Covid is just a wake-up call. If we don't start living responsibly, the future for our species is bleak." She had added stating that everyone should wake up and pledge to recycle clothes and natural resources. The second measure suggested by the Panga actress was to plant more trees. She further wrote, "One person must plant eight trees a year, that is the amount of oxygen each one of us consumes."

Kangana Ranaut had informed her fans of her testing positive for COVID-19 earlier by stating, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but the small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."