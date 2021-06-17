    For Quick Alerts
      Who's The Real Sherni? Kangana Ranaut Steals Vidya Balan's Thunder Despite Being Unavailable On Twitter

      By
      |

      As surprising as it sounds, Vidya Balan won't be pleased to see that ahead of her film Sherni's release, Kangana Ranaut has taken Twitter by storm. Wondering how? Well, Kangana Ranaut's fans are leaving no stone unturned to lionise the actress, and they have shared many tweets saying that their idol is the real 'Sherni' of Bollywood.

      While the hashtag 'Sherni' was created for Vidya Balan's upcoming film, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow (June 18, 2021), Kangana's followers are constantly sharing her picture under the same hashtag, creating a confusion among the netizens.

      kangana-ranaut-steals-vidya-balan-s-thunder-despite-being-unavailable-on-twitter

      It's indeed surprising that despite being unavailable on Twitter, Kangana has managed to steal the thunder from Vidya Balan. Have a look at the tweets below...

      While fans of Kangana Ranaut are least bothered about creating confusion around Sherni's release, many netizens slammed their move.

      A netizen wrote, "Why do Kangana's fan act so recklessly. Let Vidya promote her film peacefully you attention seekers."

      "Seriously? Are Kangana Ranaut's fans are so desperate for the attention?" wrote another user, reacting to the viral pictures of the Queen actress under the hashtag 'Sherni'.

      For the unversed, Sherni is directed by Amit V Masurkar and it also casts Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi and Sharat Saxena in key roles.

      Read more about: vidya balan kangana ranaut sherni
      X