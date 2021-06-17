Who's The Real Sherni? Kangana Ranaut Steals Vidya Balan's Thunder Despite Being Unavailable On Twitter

As surprising as it sounds, Vidya Balan won't be pleased to see that ahead of her film Sherni's release, Kangana Ranaut has taken Twitter by storm. Wondering how? Well, Kangana Ranaut's fans are leaving no stone unturned to lionise the actress, and they have shared many tweets saying that their idol is the real 'Sherni' of Bollywood.

While the hashtag 'Sherni' was created for Vidya Balan's upcoming film, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow (June 18, 2021), Kangana's followers are constantly sharing her picture under the same hashtag, creating a confusion among the netizens.

It's indeed surprising that despite being unavailable on Twitter, Kangana has managed to steal the thunder from Vidya Balan. Have a look at the tweets below...

An emoji added to the hashtag does not change the fact that #Sherni is #KanganaRanaut. It only proves that the producers have to go the extra mile to prove their claim because every time the Sherni hashtag trends, it gets flooded with Kangana tweets! pic.twitter.com/hldxQqQW5E — Vagabond (@ExMachina1196) June 17, 2021

Kangana is both Reel and Real life #Sherni and no one can deny that #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/tdMB7kgwoC — Bipin SPk (@Bipinkrfan) June 17, 2021

So #Sherni trend is all about #KanganaRanaut, with admirers of Kangana posting her pics with the hashtag and haters of Kangana tweeting why Kangana fans are associating the hashtag with Kangana.



Hence proved, it's Kangana's World, you are just living in it. pic.twitter.com/1q6U1PQmjM — Insaaf Ke Sipahi (@Insaaf_KeSipahi) June 17, 2021

One nd only #Sherni is kangana ranaut . dashing,straightforward, classy,bold,outspoken,fashion diva, no body can beat her aura❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/zmAsQHSxHR — Anveshkeshawar (@anveshkeshawar) June 17, 2021

She is free in her wildness, she is a wanderess, a drop of free water. She knows nothing of borders and cares nothing for rules or customs. 'Time' for her isn’t something to fight against. Her life flows clean, with passion, like fresh water 😌💕#Sherni #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/aRqJlp8Lvm — 𝐊𝐑 ♡ (@KangsterVarsha) June 17, 2021

The picture of #VidyaBalan next to the #Sherni hashtag is all about the amount of insecurity #KanganaRanaut's fans give to the producers of the film that have to spend a considerable amount to buy the emoji on Twitter for their mid-budget film. pic.twitter.com/QDq7jhK8Qb — Vagabond (@ExMachina1196) June 17, 2021

While fans of Kangana Ranaut are least bothered about creating confusion around Sherni's release, many netizens slammed their move.

A netizen wrote, "Why do Kangana's fan act so recklessly. Let Vidya promote her film peacefully you attention seekers."

"Seriously? Are Kangana Ranaut's fans are so desperate for the attention?" wrote another user, reacting to the viral pictures of the Queen actress under the hashtag 'Sherni'.

For the unversed, Sherni is directed by Amit V Masurkar and it also casts Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi and Sharat Saxena in key roles.