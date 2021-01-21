Kangana Ranaut Summoned By Mumbai Police In Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in a defamation case. Back in November 2020, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal complaint against the actress for allegedly making defamatory comments.

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut has been asked to appear before the Juhu police on Friday (January 22, 2021). Earlier this week, on January 17, the court gave the police time till February 1 to file a report of their probe into the defamation complaint.

In December 2020, Javed Akhtar had recorded his statement in the case. Reports revealed that the statement was recorded through his lawyer before a metropolitan court in Mumbai for verification of the complaint. Akhtar seeking action against the actress, had filed the complaint before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate, alleging that she made baseless comments against him in television interviews.

The complaint said that Kangana tarnished his public image by dragging his name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood. It also said that she had falsely claimed Akhtar had threatened her to keep silent about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana took to her Twitter account and reacted to the summon saying, "Come all hyenas come together... Put me in jail... torture me and push me against the wall with 500 cases"

Today one more summon for me. Come all hyenas come together... Put me in jail... torture me and push me against the wall with 500 cases ... come on. मर कर भी मेरी राख कहेगी मैं तुम सब भेड़ियों को नहीं छोड़ूँगी । https://t.co/PQf1TuiYYA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

This is not the first time Kangana has been summoned by the police for questioning in a case. Earlier this month, Kangana along with her sister Rangoli Chandel was summoned by the Bandra police in connection with a sedition case filed against the sisters.

The actress took to Twitter and said that she was grilled for hours and it felt like torture. "Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it's time you stand for me ...Jai Hind ?," her tweet read. The Bombay High Court in the case, observed serious reservations over invoking the penal section of sedition against the sisters and extended the interim protection till January 25.

