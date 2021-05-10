Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Instagram After Her COVID-19 Diagnosis Post Gets Taken Down By The Platform

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In her post, the Manikarnika star also mentioned about demolishing COVID-19 and called the virus 'a small time flu'.

Kangana's post was slammed by many netizens who accused her of being insensitive and spreading misinformation about a pandemic which has already claimed many lives. Later, the actress took to her Instagram story in which she took a sarcastic jibe at the photo-sharing platform for taking down her post.

She suggested that her post must have been reported by the 'Covid fan club' and said that she feels that she will not last on Instagram for more than a week.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut On Testing Positive For COVID-19: I Had No Idea That This Virus Is Having A Party In My Body

The actress wrote on her Instagram story, "Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome... It's been two days here on insta but don't think will last here more than a week."

Last week, Kangana had shared a picture of herself in a yogic position and captioned it as, "I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares A Heartwarming Post On Her Father's Birthday, Says 'I Got Your Fire'

Prior to that, the actress was in the news for having her Twitter account being permanently suspended after she shared a controversial tweet related to elections in West Bengal. Post getting banned on the micro-blogging platform, the Queen actress has made her Instagram account her mouthpiece to share her opinions on various topics.