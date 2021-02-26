Kangana Ranaut Takes A Jibe At Hrithik Roshan In Latest Tweet; Claims He Has Not Moved On Yet

If you think that the ugly war between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut is over, you must check the latest tweet of the Rangoon actress, wherein she took a sharp jibe at the War actor. Reacting to the reports of Hrithik being summoned to appear before the Mumbai crime branch at 11 am on Saturday, to record his statement in a case he registered against her in 2016, Kangana tweeted that he has not moved on yet.

She tweeted, "Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (The world has moved on, but my ex is still stuck in the past, where the present time will never go back to.)"

Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala ... 🙂 https://t.co/wEMxFCBK3n — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 26, 2021

Kangana's tweet didn't go down well with many netizens, and they were quick to lambast her for the same.

"Hrithik was the only better thing that happened in Kangana's life. Kangana was the only worse part that happened in Hrithik's life," wrote a netizen, taking a potshot at the Queen actress.

Another netizen wrote, "He filed a case to prove he's not ur silly ex using proper judicial system, unlike u who claimed 7yr relationship using morphed photo & tv interviews. It's police that's investigating case & not him going back. He was never into u to move on. It's u who keeps taking his name. LOL."

"Kangana, you need to get over Hrithik," wrote another netizen.

While some slammed Kangana via their tweets, others shared memes on her tweet to show their solidarity with Hrithik.

Meanwhile, as usual, Hrithik hasn't reacted to Kangana's tweet, but his fans are hell-bent on slamming his Krrish 3 co-star.

