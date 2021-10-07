Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Hrithik Roshan After His Support To Aryan Khan, Calls Him 'Mafia Pappu'

Kangana Ranaut has now expressed her views on the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested on an alleged drug case on October 3. Not only that, but the actress has also taken a subtle dig at her rumoured ex-beau Hrithik Roshan who has recently lent his support to Aryan in the form of a long social media post. Kangana called Hrithik as a 'Mafia Pappu' after the same.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to write a brief post on Aryan Khan's ongoing case. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress wrote "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong." Take a look at her post.

Kangana Ranaut's post came a few hours after Hrithik Roshan had taken to his social media post to offer his solidarity to Aryan Khan. Her latest post can be assumed to be a jibe at the Super 30 actor's message for the star kid. Hrithik's post had garnered mixed reactions from the netizens.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan's post, he had shared a picture of Aryan Khan on his social media account. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor then captioned it stating, "My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curveballs, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough. Mistakes, failings, victories, success... they're all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all. I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They're your gifts. Trust me. In a time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man."