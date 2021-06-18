Kangana Ranaut Reveals Feeling Anxious Amidst Her Ongoing Passport Renewal Fiasco

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share how she was in an anxious state of mind yesterday (June 17) presumably due to her ongoing passport renewal fiasco. For the unversed, the actress' passport renewal had been denied by the local passport authority in Mumbai on the ground that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition. Kangana shared a screenshot of the hard-hitting post on her Instagram story that she had originally shared on her Koo account.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared how she was in a state of despair and was feeling anxious due to her adverse circumstances. Kangana also shared a lovely picture of herself in purple attire along with the heartfelt post. Take a look.

Kangana Ranaut On Her Passport Renewal Controversy: I Am Being Harassed

Kangana Ranaut's post read as "Everyone falls into the trap of despair, yesterday I had a sinking feeling seemed as if I was stuck at a dead-end, felt anxious and agitated but I knew I was wrong and not able to see the magic that's unfolding around me, my pain was real so was the love that was there all along but suddenly seems to have disappeared, this morning in a flash I was dazzled with all that which had left me, TRUST."

Meanwhile, talking about the controversy surrounding her passport renewal, Kangana Ranaut had moved to the Bombay high court on Monday seeking directions to the regional passport authority in Mumbai to renew her passport. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had taken to her Koo account to state that the Maharashtra government has been trying to harass her indirectly by filing a false case on her. The actress' post read as "The Mahavinashkari government (referring to the Maharashtra government) has started my indirect harassment again, my request for passport renewal has been rejected because a roadside Romeo called Munawar Ali Sayed filed a sedition case on me. By the way, the case was almost dismissed by the court. The court rejected my request for a passport and the reason given is 'my request is vague."