Kangana Ranaut Talks About Sai Paranjpye On Latter’s 83rd Birthday, Calls Her ‘Lost Hero Of Cinema’

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to remember legendary director and writer, Sai Paranjpye on the latter's 83rd birthday. The actor called the filmmaker one of the lost heroes of cinema. Kangana also shared some pictures of Sai while penning the message.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared two pictures of Sai Paranjpye. In one of the pictures, the director can be seen from her younger days. While the other picture has the filmmaker from the present day. Kangana also shared a heartwarming message for the filmmaker.

Kangana Ranaut wrote how there are many lost heroes of cinema whom the media forgets conveniently. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor added that today marks the birthday of one such hero that is Sai Paranjpye who was one of the first woman filmmaker and director in Indian cinema. The actor said that Sai had helmed critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Chashme Baddoor and Sparsh. Kangana then, went on to wish the legend on her birthday. Take a look at her tweet.

There are many lost heroes of Cinema who media conveniently forgets...

Today is the birth anniversary of one such hero one of the first women writer and director Sai Paranjpye ji who made exceptional cinema like Sparsh and Chasme Buddoor. Wishing you a very happy birthday maam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ofqNJoL0B8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana has been shooting for her film, Tejas in back-to-back schedules. After shooting for the same in Delhi, the actor headed off to Rajasthan to kick-start another schedule of the film. Talking about the same, the actor will be essaying the role of a Sikh soldier, Tejas Gill in the same. The movie has been helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and is being produced by Ronnie Screvwala.

The actor recently travelled to Rajasthan to shoot for the film in a chopper wherein she also shared her experience about the same. The actor stated that she loves the desert terrain of Rajasthan and also went on to share some pictures of the same atop her chopper. Not only this, but Kangana Ranaut will also entice her fans in the film, Dhaakad. The actor is touted to have some high octane action sequences in the movie. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.