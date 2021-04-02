Kangana Ranaut Tells Hansal Mehta That She Knows He Loves Her, But Wonders Why He Hides It

In her recent tweet, actress Kangana Ranaut told filmmaker Hansal Mehta that she knows that he loves her, but she doesn't understand why he refrains from showing it. It all happened when a user named @supriyan tweeted, "Who's the greatest woman actor working in Indian cinema today, according to you? No explanations or qualifications needed. No limits on language or genre. One name."

On this, Hansal Mehta shared a picture of Kangana, confirming that he finds Kangana the greatest woman working in Indian cinema.

Kangana was quick to react to his tweet and wrote, "Hmmm mujhe pata tha payaar toh karte ho ... magar pata nahi chupate kyun ho." On this, Hansal Mehta replied with the link of song 'Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata', leaving netizens in splits.

Hmmm mujhe pata tha payaar toh karte ho ... magar pata nahi chupate kyun ho 🙂 https://t.co/ylVKPKGZlm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 1, 2021

Kangana and Hansal Mehta's unexpected banter on Twitter was on a light note, and netizens were happy to see both of them tweeting despite the cold war between them.

For the unversed, in an old interview, Mehta had admitted that he had a bad experience while directing Simran, and he wished he would not have made that film.

He had said, "I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could've been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now, it was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it's difficult to speak about it. I don't even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem."

