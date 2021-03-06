Kangana Ranaut Tells Taapsee Pannu 'You Will Always Remain Sasti' As The Latter Reacts To IT Raids

As appalling as it sounds, actress Kangana Ranaut is in no mood to let go Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap without taking sharp jibes at them over the Income Tax Department raid at their residences. A few hours ago, Taapsee reacted to the IT raids and tweeted, "3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the "alleged" bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The "alleged" receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I've been refused that money before."

She further wrote, "3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- "not so sasti" anymore."

While Taapsee's tweet received both support and criticism from the netizens, Kangana was adamant to critcise the Judwaa 2 actress.

Passing a nasty remark on Taapsee, Kangana replied to her tweet saying, "You will always remain sasti because you are sab rapists ka feminist... your ring master Kashyap was raided in 2013 as well for tax chori... government official's report is out if you aren't guilty go to court against them come clean on this ... come on sasti."

There's no denying that Kangana's comment was in bad taste, and netizens were quick to reprimand the Queen actress for the same. Her own followers requested the actress to draw a line while criticising people from her own industry, and choose her words wisely as it shows her in bad light. We aren't sure if Kangana would pay any heed to her followers.

Meanwhile, neither Taapsee nor Kashyap have reacted to Kangana's remarks yet.

