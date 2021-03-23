Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Trailer Takes Internet By Storm; Netizens Lionise The Actress Like Never Before

Today, a while ago, AL Vijay's Thalaivi trailer was unveiled on YouTube, and boy, the leading actress of the film Kangana Ranaut has left netizens speechless with her power-packed performance. Ever since Kangana made the announcement about Thalaivi, netizens have been waiting to see her stepping into Jayalalithaa's shoes. For the unversed, Thalaivi traces the journey of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The trailer showcased her transition from a movie star into a politician.

From Kangana's act to Vijay's direction, netizens lauded Thalaivi's mindblowing trailer and couldn't stop themselves from putting out tweets praising Kangana. Check out netizens' reaction below...

"#ThalaiviTrailer is packed with emotions, outstanding acting & dialogue delivery by @KanganaTeam. It's going to be a huge blockbuster & prove to the world (yet again) that Kangana is one of the most versatile actors in the history of Hindi Film Industry," wrote a netizen.

Another netizen wrote, "Can we please declare @KanganaTeam as the most versatile actress of this generation? What an amazing trailer and what a fab starcast! This trailer has had its own share of terrific impact on me! Several awards Loading! @gvprakash sir, BGM king neenga!Therrrrri!"

"You know what's the beauty of art... No matter what your political affiliations are, pure talent blurs all lines and makes you clap for the artiste. Kangana was amazing in the #ThalaiviTrailer," tweeted another netizen.

"OMG SUCH LEVEL OF PERFECTION IS UNSEEN Collision and what's More? After Jayalalithaa, #KanganaRanaut is all set to play Indira Gandhi as well. Only a mega-talented legend like @KanganaTeam can do this," averred another netizen.

Clearly, netizens can't have enough of Kangana and they're desperately waiting for its release.

The film, which also stars Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani and Madhoo, is all set to hit the theatres on April 23, 2021.

