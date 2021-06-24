Kangana Ranaut To Direct A Film On Indira Gandhi Titled Emergency; Says 'No One Can Direct It Better Than Me'

After Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is all set to take the director's chair once again for her upcoming film Emergency which is based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The actress confirmed this news while speaking with Pinkvilla and said that she is very eager to bring Indira Gandhi's story to the screen.

The entertainment portal quoted her as saying, "This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi's story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen."

Kangana Ranaut Wants The Country To Be Referred To As Bharat Instead Of India, Shares The Reason Why

Later, the Queen star took to her account on Koo app and shared that she is pleased to wear the director's hat again. She wrote that after working on the film for more than a year, she has finally figured that no one can direct this film better than her.

Kangana wrote, "Pleased to wear Director's hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me, collaborating with fabulous writer Ritest Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high this is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira."

Initially, it was announced that director Sai Kabir of Revolver Rani fame will be writing and directing this film. However, when Sai began working on this project, he realised that he wishes to work on another film he penned and isn't inclined to write a political subject which Kangana wanted him to write for Emergency, stated the Pinkvilla report. Finally, the duo decided that Sai will direct Tiku Weds Sheru which is bankrolled by Kangana's Manikarnika Films and the actress will helm Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Birthday Wish For Her Thalaivi Director AL Vijay, Calls Him Her 'Most Favourite'

Emergency is slated to go on floors in January next year. Recently, Kangana had posted a few pictures on her Instagram page in which she was seen going through a body scan process as part of her preparation for her role in this film in the office of her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Besides Emergency, Kangana Ranaut has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.