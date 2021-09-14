Kangana Ranaut To Play Sita In Alaukik Desai's Magnum Opus Sita: The Incarnation

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of Sita in director Alaukik Desai's magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation. Kangana took to her social media handle to share the good news with her fans. The actress shared the intriguing poster of the ambitious film that shows a burning emblem that is surrounded by an eagle and a serpent.

Sharing the same, Kangana Ranaut captioned the same stating, "The Incarnation- Sita. Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists. With the blessings of Sita Ram. Jai Siya Ram." Take a look at her post.

Her fans poured in loads of love to the post. Some fans even commented on the post stating that they were waiting for this announcement for a long time. Reportedly the writer of the film KV Vijayendra Prasad had expressed that Kangana Ranaut was his ideal choice for the role.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the director of the film Alaukik Desai was quoted to be saying, "Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clear. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief."

While SS Studio's Saloni Sharma who will be producing Sita: The Incarnation said, "As a woman, I couldn't be happier in welcoming Kangana Ranaut onboard our Vfx magnum opus. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman - fearless, daunting & daring. It's time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect."

Earlier a news report in Bollywood Hungama had stated that the movie will be an extravagant magnum opus with a lavish VFX for the audience to enjoy. The multilingual film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The dialogues for the same will be helmed by Manoj Muntashir. According to some reports, the makers have been considering Ranveer Singh for the role of Raavan but nothing has been confirmed for the same.