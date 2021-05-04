kangana-ranaut-s-twitter-account-suspended-after-controversial-tweets-against-mamata-banerjee

A while ago, Twitter suspended actress Kangana Ranaut's account after she posted a series of controversial tweets against the recent West Bengal elections and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Kangana's tweets violated the guidelines of the micro-blogging site, hence, it got suspended. For the unversed, in her recent tweets, Kangana criticised Mamata Banerjee blatantly for the violence that took place in the state following the announcement of Assembly Elections result on Sunday (May 2, 2021).

Kangana also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action against those who initiated the violence against the BJP workers in West Bengal, and tweeted, "This genocide in Bengal needs to stop, so far 30 have been murdered, @AmitShah ji please protect your workers they are loosing everything homes, shops, business.....and lives. Please, protect them...."

In another tweet, Kangana wrote, "This gawar blood thirsty dehati nation does not know the language of love Modi ji, they need danda #Bengal #BengalBurning." (sic)

The Queen actress also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from early 2000s in Bengal and "impose emergency".

Notably, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 213 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Elections whereas, BJP garnered only 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly.

Coming back to Kangana's Twitter account, we wonder when it will be restored.