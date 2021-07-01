Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Read Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Book Mapping Love

Kangana Ranaut headed off to Budapest to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming action flick Dhaakad. However, before she could leave for the destination, the actress received the new book of her Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari titled Mapping Love. Kangana made sure to give shout out to Ashwiny for her new book and urged her fans to read it.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her social media handle wherein she can be seen posing with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's book Mapping Love from what can presumably be seen as an airport lounge. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress can be seen looking lovely in a peach coloured attire that she has paired with a hot pink jacket, sling bag and shoes. The actress further opts for statement earrings and glares along with the look.

She captioned the same stating, "Just before leaving home for the airport received my friend @ashwinyiyertiwari's book Mapping Love. Thought to myself what a timing. Can't wait to read it ... it's releasing on 1st July for a preorder on 1st August. Go for it." Take a look at the post.

Kangana Ranaut also shared some more glimpses of the book on her Instagram story. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had directed Kangana in Panga wherein the actress had played a character of a Kabaddi player who tries to get at the top of her game again after starting a family. The movie also fetched her a National Award.

Meanwhile, Kangana had earlier shared a picture with her Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai after she had finally received her passport. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had hit a roadblock recently with her passport renewal that she has fortunately got sorted out. Razneesh and actor Arjun Rampal who will be essaying the role of the main antagonist in the movie are already in Budapest and Kangana will now be joining them for the same.

Talking about the film, Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Agent Agni and by the looks of her character, she is expected to deliver some high octane stunt sequences. The movie will also star Divya Dutta in a pivotal role. The actress will also be seen in movies like Thalaivi and Tejas.