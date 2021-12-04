Kangana Ranaut Visits Lord Krishna's Janm Bhumi In Mathura, Says 'I Don't Know What Good Karma I Did'
Kangana Ranaut recently offered her prayers to Lord Krishna's Janm Bhumi in Mathura. She shared beautiful pictures from her visit on her social media handle. Kangana further described her experience during the same.
Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut had opted for a beautiful green traditional attire for the occasion. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress then shared some delightful pictures from her visit to Lord Krishna's Janm Bhumi. In one of the pictures, a child can be seen feeding the actress some sweets while in another picture, the actress can be seen offering her prayers at the temple. She can be seen wearing some garlands in the picture. She captioned it stating, "On my way to Krishan Janm Bhumi. I don't know what good karma I did to have your love and kindness, Krishna. Radhe Radhe." Take a look at the pictures.
Apart
from
this
Kangana
Ranaut
also
shared
a
post
wherein
she
can
be
seen
greeting
her
fans
and
the
other
devotees
while
exiting
the
location.
The
Manikarnika:
The
Queen
Of
Jhansi
actress
shared
a
heartfelt
message
along
with
the
same.
She
stated,
"Visited
divine
Krishna
Janm
Bhumi
in
Mathura...
It's
a
very
sensitive
place
with
heavy
security
and
no
pictures
allowed...
because
of
the
encroachment
of
the
holy
place
much
like
Ram
JanmBhumi.
But
that
jail
where
Mata
Devaki
and
Shri
Vasudev
Ji
were
kept
is
partially
available
to
visitors.
I
am
told
there
are
six
more
underground
jail
rooms
that
are
mentioned
in
our
scriptures
but
they
are
not
available
to
us
...
hopefully
soon
@myogi_adityanath
will
make
it
possible
for
devotees
to
visit
the
entire
premises...
It pains to see the huge armed forces and strict laws much like border forces ... it's not some Indian border it's Krishna Janm Bhumi ... Jai Shri Krishna. On my way to Gokul Dham. Crossing the Yamuna river and imagining how Vasudev carried baby Krishna on his head and crossed the violent Yamuna in rains. This place is beyond beautiful."
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the movie Dhaakad. She will also be seen playing a soldier in Tejas. Apart from this, the actress has the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation in the pipeline.