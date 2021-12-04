Kangana Ranaut Visits Lord Krishna's Janm Bhumi In Mathura, Says 'I Don't Know What Good Karma I Did'

Kangana Ranaut recently offered her prayers to Lord Krishna's Janm Bhumi in Mathura. She shared beautiful pictures from her visit on her social media handle. Kangana further described her experience during the same.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut had opted for a beautiful green traditional attire for the occasion. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress then shared some delightful pictures from her visit to Lord Krishna's Janm Bhumi. In one of the pictures, a child can be seen feeding the actress some sweets while in another picture, the actress can be seen offering her prayers at the temple. She can be seen wearing some garlands in the picture. She captioned it stating, "On my way to Krishan Janm Bhumi. I don't know what good karma I did to have your love and kindness, Krishna. Radhe Radhe." Take a look at the pictures.

Apart from this Kangana Ranaut also shared a post wherein she can be seen greeting her fans and the other devotees while exiting the location. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress shared a heartfelt message along with the same. She stated, "Visited divine Krishna Janm Bhumi in Mathura... It's a very sensitive place with heavy security and no pictures allowed... because of the encroachment of the holy place much like Ram JanmBhumi. But that jail where Mata Devaki and Shri Vasudev Ji were kept is partially available to visitors. I am told there are six more underground jail rooms that are mentioned in our scriptures but they are not available to us ... hopefully soon @myogi_adityanath will make it possible for devotees to visit the entire premises...

It pains to see the huge armed forces and strict laws much like border forces ... it's not some Indian border it's Krishna Janm Bhumi ... Jai Shri Krishna. On my way to Gokul Dham. Crossing the Yamuna river and imagining how Vasudev carried baby Krishna on his head and crossed the violent Yamuna in rains. This place is beyond beautiful."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the movie Dhaakad. She will also be seen playing a soldier in Tejas. Apart from this, the actress has the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation in the pipeline.