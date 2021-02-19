Kangana Ranaut Visits Puri Jagannath Temple; Says Whole Place Has A Healing Sweetness

Kangana Ranaut along with her team visited the holy Puri Jagganath Temple at Odisha to pay their respects on Friday morning. The actor who has taken some time off from the shoot of her upcoming film Dhaakad had expressed her excitement and shared on her social media handle yesterday that she will be visiting the temple in, early morning for a 6 am Darshan. The actor also went on to share her experience during her visit to the temple and shared some pictures of the same.

Talking about the pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut, the actor can be seen looking pretty in a white and golden embellished salwar-kameez. She can be seen pairing up the traditional look with a regal neckpiece and earrings. Furthermore, the actor has tied her hair to a neat bun and has opted for jootis with the look. The pictures have her looking visibly ecstatic during her visit to the temple.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Goes On A Shopping Spree For Earthenware; Declares Her Love For Madhya Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut also had a beautiful caption with the pictures. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor stated in her caption, how the Puri Jagannath Temple has Lord Krishna being placed with his siblings Lord Balaram and Devi Subhadra. Calling her experience in the temple enchanting, Kangana mentioned how the place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it. Apart from that, the Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi actor also shared another tweet with some more pictures from her visit to the temple. She captioned it with a devotional tweet about Lord Krishna. Take a look at the tweets shared by the actor.

We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom)

Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it,enchanted ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ogHLeSRKqR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been burning the midnight oil while shooting for her much-awaited film, Dhaakad. The actor has also been sharing some BTS glimpses of the same. Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in the movie and by the looks of her badass avatar, she is expected to pull off some high octane kicks and punches in the movie. The film will also be starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles wherein the former will be playing the main antagonist in the same. The film will be bankrolled by Sohail Maklai and will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Picture From Dhaakad Sets; Says She Was Born To Fight