Kangana Ranaut Vs Javed Akhtar Case: Lyricist Demands Non-Bailable Warrant Against The Actress

The legal battle between actress Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar does not seem to be slowing down. As per the latest development, Akhtar had demanded a non-bailable warrant against Kangana. The lyricist on Monday (December 13), moved an application before the court for seeking the issuing of a non-bailable warrant against Ranaut. It all started after he alleged that Kangana had said defamatory statements against him on national television last year.

A news report in the Times Of India quoted the application to read as, "It can be clearly deciphered from the conduct of the accused that from the time of issuance of process by this court (Andheri metropolitan magistrate court) she has been deploying all possible tactics to cause inordinate delays in the matter." The report added that the application furthermore pointed out that Kangana Ranaut has been allegedly making 'false and baseless' statements before the court. The report went on to add that Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bharadwaj stated that the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had sought an exemption from the court on the basis of two grounds.

The layer had reported revealed the first ground to be that Kangana Ranaut was suffering from fever and body ache on October 21. However, he added that the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress' social media handle showcased that she has been shooting for her film. The other ground revealed by the lawyer was that the actress was planning to challenge before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court's dismissal order of her transfer petition. On this, the lawyer revealed that Ranaut had not filed any plea yet.

Kangana Ranaut had appeared before the Andheri Magistrate court on September 20 in connection with the criminal defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. This had marked her first court appearance since summons were issued to her in February 2021. The Bombay High Court dismissed a plea filed by Ranaut seeking quashing of proceedings initiated against her by the local court earlier in September. The Revolver Rani actress's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique had said that he has filed an application to transfer the case from the Andheri court. He had stated, "This court has many times said that it will issue a warrant against her so Kangana is not comfortable this court hearing her matter."