Kangana Ranaut Wants The Country To Be Referred To As Bharat Instead Of India, Shares The Reason Why

Kangana Ranaut is one of those celebs who never shy away from being vocal about her thoughts and opinion on her social media handle. Recently the actress stated that she wishes our country to be referred to as Bharat instead of India. Kangana also shared two long posts sharing the reason behind this demand.

Kangana Ranaut shared a screenshot of her post that she had shared on the Koo app. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress had stated that India can only rise if it's rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom that is the soul of our civilization. The actress added that the world will look up to our country if we emerge as a world leader and go higher in urban growth. She stressed that our country should not be a cheap copy of the western world and stay rooted in Geeta, Yoga and the Vedas. Lastly, she questioned if the slave name India of the country can be changed to the name Bharat. Take a look at her post.

In her second post, Kangana Ranaut specified why she wishes to witness this change. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress stated that the British gave us the slave name India which means located at the east of the River Indus. She called the name rudimentary and compared it with the naming of a child wherein she asked if a child would ever be named as 'small nose', 'C Section' or 'second-born.' The actress went on to explain the meaning of Bharat and said that it is made up of three Sanskrit words namely 'Bhav', 'Raag' and 'Taal.'

Kangana added that our country was a culturally and aesthetically evolved civilization before it was enslaved. The Woh Lamhe actress added the Britishers not only gave a new name to the country but also gave names to the people and monuments. She ended the post by stating that we must regain our lost glory and should start with renaming the country as Bharat. Take a look at the post shared by her.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the much-awaited movie Thalaivi. She will also kickstart the second schedule of her movie Dhaakad. Apart from this, the actress has the film Tejas in her pipeline.