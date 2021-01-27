Kangana Ranaut Wants To Direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda 'Unless I Find Someone Better'

Kangana Ranaut recently announced the second instalment of her directorial debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress revealed that the second instalment will kickstart a franchise on real-life women heroes. The second film in the series has been titled as Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.

On the two-year anniversary of Manikarnika, Kangana interacted with ETimes and opened up about her plan for the franchise and the sequel. Ranaut also went on to reveal that she wants to direct the film despite her hectic schedule unless she gets someone better to do the job.

Talking about the idea of donning the director's hat again, Ranaut said, "I have delivered a Rs 100 crore film as a director with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. So, I will try and keep myself as the director unless I find someone better than me for this job."

"Obviously, I will be more than happy to just act as an actor because I have lots of responsibilities in terms of other projects that Manikarnika productions is going to announce. The pressure is a lot but I do believe that I can do a lot. So, I'm looking for someone to direct but if not then I am there, I will definitely do it," she added.

Talking about Manikarnika Returns' filming, Ranaut confirmed the sequel will not go on floors in 2021. "This year I will be finishing my earlier commitments and then I will start the pre-production of Aparajita Ayodhya in July. It is dependent on the seasons, so we have to shoot accordingly. I can simultaneously do pre-production of two projects and roll with two films in 2022. This is the plan right now but let's see how things go, it is a creative process," Kangana added.

The actress is currently shooting for Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and has already released several first look posters of the film. She will also be seen in Tejas, and Thalaivi.

